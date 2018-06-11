

CTV London





A 60-year-old woman from Bruce County is facing several charges related to a million dollar fraud case.

Police were alerted back in September of 2017 that the victim had lost a sizable portion of her life savings.

Police allege that the accused had regularly borrowed large sums of money from the victim through fraudulaent means. The woman is also alleged to have written several non-sufficent funds cheques to the victim.

Police estimate the total loss at $1.2-million.

The woman has been charged with:

Fraud Over $5,000

Make a Forged Document

Uttering a Forged Document

Make a False Statement in Writing

Investigators believe there may be other victims in the local area. Should you wish to speak with an investigator please contact the Huron OPP Crime Unit by calling (519) 524-8314 or your local OPP detachment toll free at 1-888-310-1122.