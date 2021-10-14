Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack

London, Ont. -

One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.

Police say two women who knew each other got into an argument around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100-block of Dundas Street.

That's when one of the women struck the other with a machete. The victim took off and called 9-1-1.

A 30-year-old London woman is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

The accused was released and will appear in court on Jan. 12.