Woah baby! LHSC celebrates record number of babies born in 2022
It was a busy year for London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), with the hospital announcing on Tuesday that a record number of babies were welcomed into the world in 2022.
According to a release from LHSC, there were a total of 6,139 babies born between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. This is a three per cent increased over the previous record of 5,964 babies born in 2021.
“Welcoming a new baby is a very exciting time for parents,” says Nash Syed, president of Children’s Hospital at LHSC. “We are honoured to have been a part of this very special time for families.
LHSC serves as one of the largest single-site birth units in Canada. 69 per cent of deliveries were London-based patients, 18 per cent were from southwestern Ontario, 11 per cent were from Middlesex County and two per cent were from other areas in the province.
“We are so thankful to our staff for their hard work and dedication to patient care amid the pressures this volume of deliveries had on our system,” said Amanda Williams, director of the Women’s Care Program at LHSC. This milestone is truly an acknowledgement of the expertise and quality of care our team continues to provide to expectant parents across our region.”
The baby boom doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. As of early February, LHSC has already delivered 613, and they expect those volumes to remain steady through 2023.
According to LHSC, Thursday was the busiest day of the week for deliveries, while summer was the busiest season for babies to be born — between June and August 2022, 1,615 babies were born at LHSC.
LHSC also delivered 160 sets of twins and seven sets of triplets.
"As our population in Southwestern Ontario continues to grow, we are excited to build on this milestone, and continue to support patients through our legacy of the best possible care, from the early moments of a child’s life," said Syed.
Meet some of the babies LHSC welcomed into the world in 2022:
Baby Alejandro was born to LHSC staff member Jairon and his partner Maria on March 15.
Baby Alejandro was born to LHSC staff member Jairon and his partner Maria on March 15, 2022 in London, Ont. (Source: LHSC)Twins Charles and Charlotte were born to parents Sarah and Adam and big sister Olivia on March 30.
Twins Charles and Charlotte were born to parents Sarah and Adam and big sister Olivia on March 30, 2022 in London, Ont. (Source: LHSC)Baby Charlotte was born to first-time parents Jenna and Dillon on June 6.
Baby Charlotte was born to first-time parents Jenna and Dillon on June 6, 2022 in London, Ont. (Source: LHSC) Triplets Ruby, Summer and Avah were born on June 15 to parents Stephanie and Marc and big sister Scarlett.
Triplets Ruby, Summer and Avah were born to parents Stephanie and Marc and big sister Scarlett on June 15, 2022 in London, Ont. (Source: LHSC) Baby Frankie was born at 25 weeks and 5 days on Oct. 25 to parents Mandi and Gord. She’s known as the “feisty little warrior” because Frankie has been receiving care from LHSC’s NICU team for 112 days since her birth.
Baby Frankie was born at 25 weeks and 5 days on Oct. 25, 2022 to parents Mandi and Gord in London, Ont. (Source: LHSC)Baby Macy Luella was born to parents Nieva and Mark on Nov. 12.
Baby Macy Luella was born to parents Nieva and Mark on Nov.12, 2022 in London, Ont. (Source: LHSC)
