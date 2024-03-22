Winter weather travel advisory issued for London, Ont., surrounding counties
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the region as an approaching system has its eyes set on southern Ontario.
The advisory is in effect for much of southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.
“A big winter weather system is on the move,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “[Even though] it’s spring, we have snow in the forecast.”
In London, approximately 5 to 10 cm of snowfall is expected, with locally higher amounts being possible, and with the risk of reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow. Along Lake Erie, there will be a risk of freezing rain in the evening.
The timing of the weather system is expected to begin with light snow in the morning, with intensification expected late in the afternoon or evening. The snowfall will taper off late Friday.
“We could see some heavy accumulations [of snow], enough that you’ll need to brush your cars off and perhaps clean off your driveway,” Atchison added. “It’s not going to last too long, but it will perhaps mess up your plans on Friday.”
Environment Canada warns that motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions, and adjust travel plans and driving accordingly, including slowing down, watching for taillights and maintaining a safe following distance.
London's upcoming forecast
Friday: Becoming cloudy this morning then periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High – 1 C. Wind chill – 14 this morning and – 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Friday night: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low – 4 C. Wind chill near – 8.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming north 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 2 C. Wind chill – 9 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Sunday: Sunny. High 5 C.
Monday: Sunny. High 14 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 4 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.
