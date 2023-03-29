Winter weather advisory for most of southern Ontario

There’s a winter weather travel advisory in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

According to Environment Canada, the advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon.

A sharp cold front will move through southern Ontario today bringing a burst of heavy wet snow.

There is risk of reduced visibility in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow, making roads slippery.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 9.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 11.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 9.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 10.