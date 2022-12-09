Wingham emergency department to close overnight Saturday

Citing “healthcare staff shortages,” the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will temporarily close overnight on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance, the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will be closed from Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Dec. 11.

“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” the release reads.

Patients are asked to call 9-1-1 in the case of a medical emergency, and ambulances will remain available to the community and will be rerouted to nearby hospitals as necessary.

The closest hospitals to Wingham are:

Listowel

Clinton

Goderich

Palmerston

Seaforth

Kincardine

Walkerton

For non-urgent health questions people can call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1 which is available 24/7.

“We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time,” the release reads.