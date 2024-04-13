LONDON
London

    • Wind storm causes scattered power outages in Midwestern Ontario

    A map of scattered power outages across the London, Ont. region due to high winds on April 13, 2024. (Source: Hydro One) A map of scattered power outages across the London, Ont. region due to high winds on April 13, 2024. (Source: Hydro One)
    Heavy winds Friday night and Saturday morning are being blames for many outages across the region.

    Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to outages, and warns additional outages are possible due to continued high winds Saturday.

    You can keep track of outages by using Hydro One’s Stormcentre, a map of all outages across Ontario.

     

