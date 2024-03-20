Will the Standing Whale withstand the wind? Western University model testing a unique art piece inside WindEEE

A collaboration between world-renowned Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky, Queens University, and Western University, is working to realize a new art piece titled ‘Standing Whale.’

A 3D printed stainless steel scale model is being put to the test inside the Wind Engineering, Energy, and Environment Research Institute (WindEEE RI) in London, Ont.

"One of a kind facility, not only in Canada, in a humble Canadian way, even in the world. It's very unique,” said Girma Bitsuamlak, director of WindEEE RI.

Inside WindEEE RI, engineers can simulate the impact of different types of high-force winds, including tornadoes, thunderstorm microbursts, and downbursts.

Engineers are working on testing the strength of a unique structure that is the work of Burtynsky, who hopes his public sculpture, a true-to-size re-imaging of a whale skeleton, will convey the importance of climate change, environmental stewardship, and biodiversity loss.

Engineers from Western University and Queens University, alongside Edward Burtynsky’s team, as seen inside the WindEEE Faclity in London, Ont. on March 20, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

But in order to make that happen, critical testing to determine the behaviour of the structure in the wind must be completed. The team has come to Western University, a leader in the world when it comes to wind engineering.

“We have 106 fans on the wall and the ceiling of the system. We control each fan individually. When you have this kind of flexibility and control, you can generate different kinds of wind systems. It's very unique in that sense," explained Bitsuamlak.

Burtynsky has been working with Think2Thing Design Director David Didur for nearly eight years to help conceptualize the Standing Whale.

“It’s through this collaboration we’re hoping to find a solution to have an aesthetically pleasing piece with no compromises, yet with sound engineering,” said Didur.

Conceptual sketches of the ‘Standing Whale’ in front of the ROM in Toronto. (Source: Edward Burtynsky photography)

Burtynsky is also working closely with Queens University, engaging with faculty and students in multiple programs, tackling the piece's structural and conceptual challenges with the aim of bringing this artwork to life in a public setting.

“We don’t have a facility were we can test the full scale sculpture, so what we have here is we have a 1 to 25 scale model. So the actual sculpture is 25 times bigger than the one you see here, and we scale the wind and all of the properties of the model so that we essentially get a realistic representation of what its behaviours will be here when we are done,” explained Josh Woods, civil engineering assistant professor at Queens University.

The data from the testing will allow the team to fabricate the 74-foot sculpture, a process that will take approximately two years.

A location for the unique art piece is yet to be determined.

Exterior of the WindEEE facility in London, Ont. on March 20, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)