WOODSTOCK, ONT. -- The bond between pets and people is unquestionably strong for many, but for Laura Adlington of Woodstock it is unbreakable.

Adlington, along with her husband and seven year-old daughter, have been missing their pet dog ‘Maggie’, also known as ‘Maggie May’, since June 25th, of this year.

Maggie, an 11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, unknowingly got out of the house that Thursday.

She was spotted a few times that day, but despite best efforts of neighbours, she could not be caught.

And so began a painful search for her family.

Throughout the summer sightings of Maggie were reported in an around the Pittock Conservation Area trail system.

The leads convinced the family to install trail cameras throughout the area, with the support of Lost Paws Rescue Inc.

Then, in early September, the search caught a big break.

An image, caught by a trail camera on the south side of Pittock Lake, showed a what appeared to be a dog very similar to Maggie.

Adlington says a California dog tracker was contacted and he confirmed the image was almost certainly Maggie.

“When we actually saw a picture, it was like, ‘Oh my God, she is alive!’”

But soon afterwards the family’s heart sunk.

Due to privacy concerns, and a new agreement between the City of Woodstock and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, Adlington says the family was ordered to take the cameras down.

But this week, Woodstock city councillors reversed the bureaucratic moved and permitted the cameras to be reinstalled.

Adlington says proper signage must accompany them, to inform the public they may be recorded.

During the period the cameras were not up, Adlington says she received several phone and social media tips about Maggie being spotted in the area.

The most recent just two weeks ago.

“We’ve had 30 sightings since June 25th, and we were actually lucky enough to get pictures of her on a trail camera.”

She’s hopeful the cameras return will finally help bring her dog home.

Most recent sightings suggest Maggie is travelling at night, with Adlington suggesting she is now, very likely, afraid of people.

For that reason, she’s asking those trying to help to keep and eye out for Maggie, but not to startle her.

Adlington says the agencies supporting the search suggest approaching Maggie, or chasing her, is the wrong idea.

“So sit down, put your head down. Be submissive to the dog, and just be patient, wait for the animal to approach you.”

Still, with winter coming, Adlington is hopeful people will look at her Facebook Page ‘Find Maggie May’ with the hope a concerted effort will bring Maggie home by Christmas.

“The house is quieter, you don’t get the barking when you come in. You know, i joke all the time, I’m never gonna give up. Yes, I’m not giving up on her!”