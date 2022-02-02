Wiarton Willie predicts early spring

Mental health advice on TikTok: An expert on the pros and cons

With the explosion of TikTok and its overwhelming popularity among young people, some are using the social media platform to get mental health advice, as well. CTV's Your Morning spoke to Anna Maria Tosco on Wednesday, to ask the clinical psychologist from Montreal for her thoughts on the pros and cons.

