Wiarton Willie predicts early spring
As a winter storm bears down on Southern Ontario Wednesday, many are dreaming of an early spring and Wiarton Willie delivered.
For a second year in a row, this year's ceremony was held virtually.
South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson "spoke" to Willie and gave his prediction of an early spring. Willie did not make an appearance and remained inside his box filled with straw.
Last year, Wiarton Willie was nowhere to be seen in a video marking the day, with officials calling an early spring after throwing a fur hat into the air – a move they said recalled the tradition's first edition more than 60 years ago.
Months later, the town of South Bruce Peninsula, where the community of Wiarton is located, publicly acknowledged that Willie had died of an abscessed tooth.
Mayor Jackson said the albino rodent died "quite a while before the last Groundhog Day,'' but didn't specify when.
Meanwhile, Shubenacadie Sam near Halifax went the opposite way and predicted six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania made a similar prognosis to Sam.
WIth files from the Canadian Press
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Core group of protesters remains in Ottawa amid growing calls to remove the convoy
Parts of Ottawa's downtown core remain inaccessible to the public as a scaled-down, core group of truck convoy protesters continue to occupy the areas surrounding Parliament Hill. A statement issued by the convoy's organizers Wednesday said they plan to remain 'for as long as it takes.'
Winter storm alerts for Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes: Environment Canada
Five different provinces are about to get hit with a multi-day winter storm this week, with some areas expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow.
Erin O'Toole learns if his caucus wants to keep him as Conservative party leader
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will learn Wednesday if he gets to keep his job, and party members will find out if they will be asked to select a new leader for the third time in just over six years.
Kenney calls trucker blockade at U.S. border 'unlawful,' RCMP taking action
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Kingston, Ont. girl, 10, dies after being hit by truck outside school
Kingston Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a Chevy Silverado outside of her school.
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust race remarks
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of 'The View' because of what the head of ABC News called her 'wrong and hurtful comments' about Jews and the Holocaust.
Mental health advice on TikTok: An expert on the pros and cons
With the explosion of TikTok and its overwhelming popularity among young people, some are using the social media platform to get mental health advice, as well. CTV's Your Morning spoke to Anna Maria Tosco on Wednesday, to ask the clinical psychologist from Montreal for her thoughts on the pros and cons.
COVID-19 Omicron cases peak, experts say, but path ahead uncertain
The Omicron wave appears to be cresting across the country, but it's difficult to predict what's next for the pandemic, experts say.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.
-
Snow day: School closures and bus cancellations
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
-
Police warning of icy road conditions and road closures throughout southwestern Ontario
Police in Waterloo Region issued a tweet at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday that said Bridge Street is closed between Tye Road and Puddicombe Road in Wilmot Township for bridge repair.
Windsor
-
School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, some buses running in Chatham-Kent
School buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex Wednesday morning as the region is under a winter storm warning.
-
Winter warning: what you need to know about the snowstorm heading for Windsor-Essex
A winter storm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hazardous snowy conditions are expected over the next two days.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts early spring
As a winter storm bears down on Southern Ontario Wednesday, many are dreaming of an early spring and Wiarton Willie delivered.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations as 'multi-day snowfall event' rips through central Ontario
All school buses and vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled on Wednesday.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts early spring
As a winter storm bears down on Southern Ontario Wednesday, many are dreaming of an early spring and Wiarton Willie delivered.
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in city's south end
Sudbury police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in city's south end Tuesday.
-
Whitefish home destroyed in fire: Sudbury fire officials
The eastbound lane of MR55 is closed as Sudbury fire crews battle house fire in Whitefish, police say.
-
Passenger ejected from vehicle in Sudbury crash on Hwy. 17
It was a close call for a passenger who was ejected from a vehicle after it slid off Highway 17 in Lively and hit a rock-cut Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters say they won't leave until COVID-19 mandates end
Trucks will remain on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa for yet another day as a core group of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators keep parts of the city shut down.
-
Ottawa police arrest two people in ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests
Ottawa police say they have arrested and charged two people in relation to the ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstrations that are causing gridlock and massive disruptions in the city’s downtown core.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall to remain closed until Feb. 6 amid convoy protest
The CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6, a statement from the mall says.
Toronto
-
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts early spring
As a winter storm bears down on Southern Ontario Wednesday, many are dreaming of an early spring and Wiarton Willie delivered.
-
Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade back on, organizers say
Organizers of Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade say they intend to have it go ahead this March, after it became one of the first major public events to be cancelled in the city as the coronavirus pandemic took hold two years ago.
Montreal
-
The story of Fred Christie, a Black Montrealer whose report of discrimination has long been forgotten
In 1939, a Supreme Court judgment laid out an important chapter of Montreal history in minute detail.
-
Heavy snowfall expected to hit Greater Montreal area
Snowfall amounts up to 15 centimetres are expected to hit parts of southern Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area.
-
Spring will be late, according to majority of Canadian groundhog forecasters
Spring will be late, if we go by the predictions of the first groundhog meteorologists to show up on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Winnipeg
-
New
New | Frigid weather forcing some Manitoba schools to stay closed Wednesday
With parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings Wednesday, February 2nd, a number of school divisions in the province are canceling buses and/or classes.
-
The Manitoba connections representing Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
The countdown is on for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as the opening ceremonies will be held on Friday and CTV News is giving a look at the Canadian athletes with Manitoba connections.
-
Police arrest and charge two people involved with convoy protests
Crowds are thinning on Parliament Hill, but a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest neared the end of a fourth day in Ottawa, despite condemnations, calls to go home, and arrests.
Calgary
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's known COVID-19 active case count has fallen from 67,000 to some 35,000 in two weeks, leading officials to say on Tuesday this wave may be plateauing.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's known COVID-19 active case count has fallen from 67,000 to some 35,000 in two weeks, leading officials to say on Tuesday this wave may be plateauing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lingers for 2 more days
We're hitting the bottom of the cold spell this morning.
-
Dash cam footage wanted in Red Deer death investigation
A sudden death in Red Deer has been handed over to the Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit to be investigated.
Vancouver
-
B.C. weather: Here's how much it's expected to snow in Metro Vancouver
Snow is back in the forecasts for parts of the British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
'Shouldn't have to feel scared': Vancouver police sergeant speaks about recent violent incidents
Multiple shocking incidents of violence have been reported by Vancouver police in recent weeks, but one sergeant says it's offenders who need to change their behaviour, not the public.
-
Gangs investigation results in seizure of guns, drugs, cash and luxury cars: RCMP
Five residents of Coquitlam, B.C., are facing criminal charges as a result of a 17-month-long investigation, Mounties say.