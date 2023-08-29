Why did the chicken cross the road? It was donated to the London Food Bank

The Chicken Farmers of Ontario, in partnership with Feed Ontario, announced on August 29, 2023, that they’re donating 700 kilograms, or over 1,500 pounds, of locally grown chicken to the London Food Bank. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) The Chicken Farmers of Ontario, in partnership with Feed Ontario, announced on August 29, 2023, that they’re donating 700 kilograms, or over 1,500 pounds, of locally grown chicken to the London Food Bank. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver