'White Lives Matter' billboard sparks controversy in southwestern Ontario
In early August, Gord Leaman proudly put up a billboard on his front lawn that says "Screw Trudeau, Screw Singh, Capitalism not Socialism, and White Lives Matter."
"White lives do matter. The white man built this country, and now we're seeing it all taken away from us because Trudeau is letting everybody else come into the country to take it over and paying them to take things over," said Leamen.
It's the "White Lives Matter" that has sparked controversy. The slogan is long considered a white supremacy rallying cry with connections to neo-Nazi organizations and ideology.
"It was never meant to be like that. It was never meant to be racist. But you have to take it for what you feel like, right?" said Leamen.
When Patrick Corvyn and Matt Hoy saw the sign along Highway 21, just north of Goderich, they were shocked. They're leading the charge to try and get it removed.
Gord Leamen stands beside a homemade billboard he's displaying on his property along Highway 21, north of Goderich, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"As a Legion member, I consider it a complete insult that on Veterans Highway we have signage that imitates white supremacy. And that's wrong. That's not what our families fought for, and there's no place for this in Huron County," said Hoy.
Corvyn has penned a letter and petition with more than 100 supporters condemning the roadside billboard. He was hoping local MPs, MPPs, and mayors would publicly join the fight, but that's not yet happened.
"So that to me has been really saddening and disappointing. I think it really signals of a reckless disregard for the safety of some of the most vulnerable members of our community," said Corvyn.
Leamen said the direct feedback he's received about his sign has been completely different. He said since he put the sign up about six or seven weeks ago, more than 75 people have stopped in. All of them agreeing with the messages on his sign.
"I've only gotten bad press in the paper, but I've had numerous people drop in here, shake my hand and say, 'I love your sign. I wish I had the courage to put one up,'" he said.
Matt Hoy and Patrick Corvyn are pushing for removal of "White Lives Matter" sign near Goderich, Ont., on Sept. 19, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
As far as being a racist, Leamen said that's not who he is or what he's about.
"I'm not a racist. No. It's just the white man needs to be stood up for because they're not being stood up for properly," he said.
Corvyn and Hoy don't buy it.
"Maybe he's not, but the signage is, is the short of it. We can't send that message to the community. Leave those politics south of the border," said Hoy.
"Creating handmade billboards that promote the names of identified white supremacist, neo-Nazi groups is a very unusual hobby for a non-racist," said Corvyn.
While Corvyn and Hoy push for community condemnation of the sign and its ultimate removal, Leamen said it won't come down until Justin Trudeau is no longer prime minister.
"Until he goes out of power. The day he's gone, the sign comes down. But not until then," said Leamen.
