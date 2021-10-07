What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in London, Ont.
Here's a list of what's open and closed in London, Ont. on Thanksgiving Monday.
OPEN
- Restaurants
- Gas stations
- Some drug stores
- Carling Heights COVID-19 Assessment Centre from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All federal, provincial and muncipal government offices and retail stores will be closed Monday.
CLOSED
- London City Hall offices and other client service centres
- No garbage or recycling pick up/delayed by one day
- LTC on Sunday schedule
- Most grocery stores
- LCBO stores
- Beer Stores
- All major shopping malls
- Banks
- No Canada Post mail delivery
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 U.S. House probe
Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.
Kitchener
-
'It's a little bit alarming': Eden House near Guelph faced previous privacy concern
The long-term care home where a Personal Support Worker (PSW) was charged with voyeurism this week has faced a previous privacy breach.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
New report paints dire picture of Waterloo Region's affordable housing crisis
A new report from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation paints a dire picture about the state of affordable housing in the region.
Windsor
-
Rainy start expected for Thanksgiving weekend, but above average temperatures
Environment Canada says the Thanksgiving weekend could start off wet, but temperatures will be above seasonal.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Michigan university loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University who sued to be allowed to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Barrie
-
Foggy conditions sweep through Simcoe Muskoka
Friday morning of the Thanksgiving long weekend has begun with fog moving through Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Fraud charges dropped against Barrie police officer
Fraud charges laid against a Barrie police officer because of her off-duty conduct have been withdrawn, and now her lawyer has harsh words for the force that arrested one of its own.
-
Driver wanted for dangerous driving, leaving crash scene on Hwy 12, Midland
Police are looking for a suspect accused of driving erratically along Highway 12 and leaving the scene of a collision Thursday morning in Midland.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health releases safe guide for Thanksgiving
Algoma Public Health said masking in fully vaccinated groups won't be necessary, as advised by provincial health officials, but is still urging caution over the holidays.
-
Families in Timmins challenged to read 1,000 books before kindergarten
Families with young children in Timmins are invited to participate in the '1,000 Books Before Kindergarten' program. It's a free, self-paced program to encourage literacy among young children before they go to school.
Ottawa
-
Three people charged following post-Panda Game party near University of Ottawa campus
More than 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue near the University of Ottawa campus late Saturday night to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory over Carleton University in the Panda Game
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 8, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Oct. 8.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 8-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
TTC preparing for possible worker shortage ahead of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination deadline
The TTC says it’s preparing for a possible shortage of workers and delaying schedule planning ahead of the upcoming deadline for when workers need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Toronto police reveal they're narrowing in on Erin Gilmour's killer 38 years later
Nearly 40 years after the daughter of a wealthy Toronto businessman was brutally murdered, police say they have narrowed her killer down to a member of one family tree and are close to knowing who did it.
Montreal
-
Accused priest buried at Kahnawake church; some women want his body removed
It was hearing about other graves across the country, one woman said — the unmarked graves of Indigenous children — that prompted them to speak out about this one that is so public, and an unwelcome presence to many.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
New Brunswick reports 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 825
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 66 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 825.
-
Halifax flip-flops on mandatory vaccines for employees
Halifax Regional Municipality is flip-flopping on its vaccine mandate policy. Come mid-December, city employees will have to be vaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
Visitor restrictions in ERs a challenge for families and patients, advocate says
Visitor restrictions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in hospitals are making it difficult for patients and their loved ones to deal with a health crisis, according to family members and a foundation that supports patients and caregivers.
-
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
-
'A perfect storm': global supply chain issues could impact holiday shopping
Manitobans may want to start their holiday shopping early this year as experts warn global supply chain disruptions are driving up prices and may put some items on people’s shopping list items out of stock.
Calgary
-
Alberta rolls out harsher harassment fines, business grants for vaccine passport program
Heftier fines will soon be in place to protect employees from confrontations with customers, and businesses in Alberta that are abiding by the rules outlined in the province's restriction exemption program will be eligible for a $2,000 grant to help subsidize the cost of enforcement.
-
Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant vs. your home: why Alberta's rules are different
If Albertans are planning to have Thanksgiving dinner with their family this year, the rules for how many people they can gather with are different depending on where the gathering will be held.
-
Car crashes through front of vape store in northeast Calgary
There was a scary incident Thursday afternoon when a vehicle drove into a building in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Allowing Rocky Mountain coal lease transfers during debate sends wrong signal: group
An environmental group says an exchange of coal exploration lease applications in Alberta's Rocky Mountains suggests mining companies expect to be able to go ahead with their plans despite a provincial debate on the industry's future.
-
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
-
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
There are now 5,929 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the health ministry, including 770 active cases in the Island Health region.
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has ended
The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.