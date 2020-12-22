Advertisement
What's closing in London when the lockdown takes place?
Published Tuesday, December 22, 2020 5:17PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- With the upcoming provincial lockdown, the City of London has prepared some information as to how it will affect city services.
As of Saturday, Ontario will be under a province-wide shutdown affecting several city programs, services and facilities. While many remain open, changes will take place as of Thursday.
The city has released the following closures and changes:
- All community centres will be closed for indoor and drop-in registered programs, including day camps as of Saturday
- All arena programs are cancelled including recreational skating, hockey and private rentals
- Skating at Storybook Gardens remains open with advanced registration while skating in Victoria Park will be closed
- All aquatic programs including recreational swim and classes are closed with swim passes placed on hold
- Services through Citi Plaza will be closed as of Thursday, including child care
- Social Services will not be provided at any locations
- All fire stations will close to the public
- City Hall will close temporarily, but livestreaming of meetings will continue online
- Services such as parking, business licensing, animal services through the city, and The Tourism Centre will be closed, but may offer services virtually
Paralympic and Olympic athletes are permitted to train at the Canada Games Aquatic centre and Farquharson Arena as per Provincial regulations.
New Year's Eve celebrations in Victoria Park have also been cancelled.
For more information on services in London, visit the City of London's website.