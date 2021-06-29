LONDON, ONT. -- WestJet is back!

Back in February of 2021 London International Airport was down to just one daily flight after WestJet suspended service.

Now signs of a recovery and beginning to show as service returns to the airport.

In a tweet, the airport announced that daily flights to Toronto have resumed and there will be departures to Calgary four days a week.

While its not quite a full return it shows that as restrictions ease Canadians can once again more freely travel.

