Advertisement
WestJet returns to London International Airport with daily flights
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:23AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- WestJet is back!
Back in February of 2021 London International Airport was down to just one daily flight after WestJet suspended service.
Now signs of a recovery and beginning to show as service returns to the airport.
In a tweet, the airport announced that daily flights to Toronto have resumed and there will be departures to Calgary four days a week.
While its not quite a full return it shows that as restrictions ease Canadians can once again more freely travel.
For more information visit the airports website by following this link.