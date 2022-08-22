Western University to require masks, COVID-19 vaccine boosters for fall semester

With classes expected to start in only a couple of weeks, Western University is making it clear that COVID-19 policies will still be in effect this coming fall semester in order to facilitate in-person learning.

According to a press release issued by Western Communications, fall 2022 COVID-19 policies will include requiring students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster, and to be masked inside instructional spaces.

“We will soon be welcoming students to campus from across the country and around the world,” Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic) said in a statement. “While we can’t predict when the next wave of COVID-19 might come, we believe these measures will help us protect the in-person experience that Western is known for.”

On Monday, the university announced it had updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

In addition to students, staff and faculty having at least three doses of a Health Canada-approved vaccine, people must also submit proof of vaccination to Western by Oct.1.

The release also adds that students living in residence will need to get their boosters before moving in, but the university will offer a two-week grace period and on-campus vaccination clinic for those who cannot meet the deadline. International students will need to follow federal vaccination guidelines in order to enter Canada.

Beginning Sept. 1, medical-grade masks must also be worn while indoors inside instructional spaces, such as classrooms, labs and seminar rooms. But, people who are “presenting, performing, facilitating, or speaking to a group” may remove their masks.

“The university will reassess the need for masking beyond the Thanksgiving weekend, with the goal to lift the mask mandate as soon as possible,” the release reads.

“We want to do everything we can to offer our students a great on-campus experience throughout the academic year,” Strzelczyk said.