Western University students concerned over possible walkout by their professors

Some students at Western University are expressing concern about a possible disruption to their school year.

“Yeah definitely, I don’t want to lose any lab time or lecture time that could be used,” said first year student Clara Pringle. “I don’t want to get behind with my classes.”

The concerns come as talks come down to the wire between the faculty association and the institution.

“I’m scared to miss my lectures, tutorials, stuff like that,” said first year student Dani Southard.

Portable toilets have been installed at the outside edges of the Western campus in the event faculty members do walk out.

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association said its members will go on strike Tuesday if a deal is not reached before that time.

First year student Ahmed Elhassan said he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“Then I would be really concerned about a strike because I’m trying to finish my courses, and finish the term and the year properly, by the deadline, by when it was supposed to finish, so a strike would definitely not be favourable at this time,” he said.

The association represents 1,500 faculty members, librarians and archivists. They will be in a legal strike position as of Sunday.

One fourth year student, who did not wish to be identified, said she would not hold any ill will toward them.

“Honestly, I might miss some classes but workers rights are important. Even if it sucks I don’t hold it against them.”

Student Sam Evans said he doesn’t think a work stoppage would be fair to students, telling CTV News London, “I mean it would be concerning for sure. We pay good money to go to university and if we can’t go to classes and learn it’d be a big, big problem.”

Contract talks continue between the faculty association and the school.