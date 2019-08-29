A new concussion study that's underway at Western University is in need of participants.

Researchers are hoping to recruit as many people as possible who have suffered a concussion at any point of their life.

The team is also looking to recruit healthy individuals with no concussion history as a control group.

The study will take place over the course of a year online, allowing participants to complete tasks needed for the researchers from home.

Every year approximately 1.2 million Canadians suffer from a concussion and for about 10-30 per cent of those patients the concussion can have long-lasting effects

More information about the study and how to sign up to participate can be found on the university's website.