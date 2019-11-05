

LONDON, Ont. -- Western University's librarians and archivists have voted to ratify a new collective agreement with the institution.

On Monday UWOFA (University of Western Faculty Association) members voted 89 per cent in favour of the new deal.

The new contract will see wage increases and gains to benefits.

Administration will also work with the bargaining unit to set up a Librarians and Archivists Forum as a way to increase the unit’s voice in the governing of the library system at Western.

The contract now goes to the university's Board of Governors for ratification.