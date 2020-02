LONDON, ONT. -- A 41-year-old West Lorne man has been charged after allegedly going 154 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

St. Thomas police say two vehicles were racing on Talbot Street Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Officers were only able to pull one vehicle over as the second one fled the scene.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and was later released with a future court date.