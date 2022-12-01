Weather advisories cover much of the region

The weather advisories continue in the region Thursday.

London-Middlesex is under a weather advisory including a reduction in visibility due to blowing snow, slippery road conditions and another 2cm of snow that could fall.

Huron-Bruce is also under a special weather advisory for reduced visibility and blowing snow, as well as Grey-Bruce, which has an additional snow squall warning.

Thursday: A few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 7.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.