Weapons investigation in downtown London, Ont.

London police are investigating after a gun was fired in the city early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call around 2:30 a.m. reporting that someone had fired a gun in the on Carling Street near Talbot Street.

According to London police, when officers arrived they found evidence that a gun had been fired but there were no injuries or damage found.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking anyone who may have information or video of the incident, to please contact police.