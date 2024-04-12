Weapons and drug-related charges laid after investigation at two London homes

London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.

On Tuesday, officers used search warrants at two homes where they seized a Springfield Hellcat 9 mm semi-automatic sub-combat handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, 913 grams of cocaine, valued at $91,300, 9,298 Dilaudid 8 milligram tablets with an approximate value of $46,490, and1440 TEC tablets valued at approximate $7, 200.

A 30 year old from London has been arrested and charged, and police are still looking for 31-year-old Gael Kabanga Kaleke.

Kaleke is described as a Black man, about 5'8" tall with a medium build, short black hair, black facial hair and brown eyes.

If seen, members of the public are reminded to not approach him, and to call 911 immediately.

Charges against the two people include careless storage of a firearm, possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm and possession of an identity document and drug posession-related chargess.

Drugs and weapons seized by London police as part of an investigation on April 9, 2024. (Source: London police)