Weapon and ammunition seized in London traffic stop

A traffic stop of a suspected impaired driver has led to several charges for a 44 year-old man from Bayfield, Ont.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle speeding on Thompson Road.

After crossing over the centre line multiple times, police stopped the driver in the area of Gore Road and Montebello Drive.

According to police, the driver was arrested and a search of the car led to the discovery of a 9mm rifle, over-capacity tactical magazine, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition and red dot sight.

Here are the charges