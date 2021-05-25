INGERSOLL, ONT. -- People from a small southwestern Ontario community are hearing the call and rallying around a terminally ill four-year-old boy.

Hunter Weston,4, is now home with his parents, in Ingersoll Ont. to live out his final days.

“We really pretty much just have days left with Hunter. There is nothing left to him. And it’s really hard to sit and watch, his mother, Sarah Brown, tells CTV News through tears.

Brown and Hunter’s dad, Jay Weston, contacted CTV News to share one final wish for their son.

Hunter Weston prior to becoming ill in March 2020. (Submitted)

They’re asking for a simple act. Put anything gold outside your home for Hunter and other children battling cancer.

“If you have any gold ribbons and bows or just gold Christmas decorations, anything gold, just put them on your front porch on your trees.”

Already, a campaign featuring custom ribbons and signs on Facebook has sold out.

Funds raised go to the family, just as they have during Hunter’s long battle.

He was diagnosed in March of 2020. It was the start of the pandemic, yet people rallied.

Jay says a bottle drive netted overwhelming results.

“It’s amazing the whole community has banded together multiple times. We never expected it to get that big. We had over 500,000 empties.”

But even though a Go Fund Me remains active, all the family wants now is a show of gold support in villages, towns and cities.

Pictures of people doing are posted from as far away as Texas.

Sarah Brown and Jay Weston, Hunter Weston’s parents in Ingersoll, Ont. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

While the act offers comfort to Sarah and Jay, they believe Hunter feels the love, even though he is no longer responsive.

“We’re just thankful for every minute that we get with him. And that’s all we can do, is take it to minute by minute because we really don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

But through displays of gold, they believe tomorrow will bring a message of community caring for Hunter and all children with childhood cancer.