'We are going all the way, whatever it takes': 'Freedom Convoy' makes its way through London, Ont.

The 'Freedom Convoy' of trucks passes through London, Ont. on Highway 401, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Jim Knight / CTV News) The 'Freedom Convoy' of trucks passes through London, Ont. on Highway 401, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

London Top Stories