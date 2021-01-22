LONDON, ONT. -- Strathroy-Caradoc police have fined a 33-year-old Watford woman after they say she was visiting several homes, violating the provincial Stay-At-Home Order.

Police received a call Thursday regarding an unplated vehicle and the driver attending several addresses in Strathroy for non-essential travel.

Police were tipped off about the same vehicle the previous day, but the driver wasn’t located at the time.

Officers eventually located the woman and handed her a $875 ticket for violating the Reopening Ontario Act during a traffic stop.