LONDON, ONT. -- London’s drinking water will be better protected thanks to funding announced Monday to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plants.

London MPs Kate Young and Peter Fragiskatos held a joint news conference with the city to announce $19.8 million in funding to support flood prevention and mitigation at the Greenway and Adelaide wastewater treatment plants.

The city will contribute nearly $30 million to the project, valued at more than $49 million.



Officials attend an announcement about federal funding in London, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

“It is also estimated that the wastewater treatment flood protection project will create over 80 jobs in construction and design, and that’s always important,” said Young while speaking to the group of dignitaries gathered for the announcement.

The planned improvements will help protect the wastewater treatment plants from flooding along the Thames River during severe weather.

“These two treatment plants are really critical to Londoners’ water supply, as well as the protection of the quality of water in the Thames River,” said Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan.

The planned improvements include installing physical barriers between the river and the treatment facilities.

An environmental assessment for the project gets underway in 2021.