    • Warm but wet conditions expected Sunday

    A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from April 2024. (Source: Rachyl Worsfold) A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from April 2024. (Source: Rachyl Worsfold)
    Winds will be easing Sunday, but a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm is possible. The average temperature for this time of year is 11 degrees, but we could see a high of 19.

    Sunday night remains partly cloudy with fog patches developing near midnight and a low of plus 4.

    Sunny skies return Monday with a high of 15 degrees.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 19.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.

    Monday: Sunny. High 15.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 19.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 15.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

