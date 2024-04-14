Warm and breezy conditions expected Sunday
Winds will be easing Sunday, but a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm is possible. The average temperature for this time of year is 11 degrees, but we could see a high of 19.
Sunday night remains partly cloudy with fog patches developing near midnight and a low of plus 4.
Sunny skies return Monday with a high of 15 degrees.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 19.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 4.
Monday: Sunny. High 15.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 19.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 15.
Friday: Cloudy. High 8.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING At least 15 people dead and up to 60 missing in Congo landslide, officials say
A landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains killed at least 15 people and left as many as 60 others missing, local officials said Sunday.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
Survivors of 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing take legal action against intelligence agency
More than 250 survivors of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England are taking legal action against Britain's domestic intelligence agency, lawyers said.
'We will hit back': Israeli ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran’s attack
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Canada's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.