Walkerton fire crews battle afternoon structure fire
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 2:45PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 25, 2020 4:49PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A structure fire has broken out in Walkerton Saturday afternoon leaving a portion of McGivern Street closed.
Provincial police report that they have MiGivern Street closed between Ridout Street and Trillium Court.
Few details are available at this time, however CTV News has reached out to OPP and the Walkerton Fire Department for comment.
This is a developing story, more to come…