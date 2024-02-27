Walk-in clinic wait times on the rise

LONDON
London

    A study released by a Canadian tech company suggests wait times for walk-in clinics have nearly doubled in parts of Canada.

    The report was released by medi-map, which collected data from affiliated walk-in sites. The data shows an average wait-time increase of 34-minutes.

    "Walk-in clinics that pay for their services, they have this data saying that we have longer wait times, but that doesn't reflect what's going on in our public walk in clinic. It doesn't reflect what's going on in an urgent care center, and it doesn't reflect on our public emergency rooms," said Peter Bergmanis of the London Health Coalition.

    London wait-times actually saw an 11-minute decrease between 2022 and 2023, but they're still among the highest in province — along with Toronto and Hamilton, where the sharpest increases were seen.

