Voting begins in historic nuclear waste referendum in South Bruce
Voting is now underway in the most important vote in the Municipality of South Bruce’s history.
“I'm really trying to encourage my neighbors to get out and vote on it because this is the kind of opportunity that comes by - you know, only once, right?” said Mildmay area resident, Tony Zettel.
Zettel will be voting in favour of a proposed plan by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization that would see an estimated 6.1 million used nuclear fuel bundles buried in a massive underground facility north of Teeswater.
Example of a used nuclear fuel bundle, Oakville, June 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It's just mind boggling to me that you would have an experiment like that, where we are repackaging nuclear waste, and we're not exactly sure what everything is going to be like, because there's so many unknowns,” said Teeswater area farmer, Anja Van der Vlies.
Residents started voting on the proposed project this morning. If they vote yes, and the community is then selected to host the project, South Bruce would receive $418 million over the next 138 years, but would also become the permanent home to Canada’s most radioactive waste, forever.
“Hopefully they've read the hosting agreement by now, and they understand it, and they make their decision based on what's in it for them and not what they're being told by influential groups from outside the municipality that come and go – and are never going to be around for the future of South Bruce,” said South Bruce Mayor, Mark Goetz.
More than 50 per cent of the roughly 4,300 registered voters need to cast a ballot for the referendum to be binding. If not enough voters turn out South Bruce council will decide if the community is willing to host the $26 billion project, or not.
Signs posted at Voter Information Centres in Mildmay and Teeswater to assist residents voting in the nuclear waste referendum, October 21, 2024, Mildmay (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“The last municipal election in 2022 in South Bruce we had voter turnout of 59.33 per cent. Hopefully we can get the same amount of people out to vote or more, more would be better,” said Goetz.
As one might expect, the proposed project - which would be Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste facility - has divided the community into those in favour, and those against it. Those that trust the safety case, and those that don’t.
“The design is built with layer upon layer of safeguards and barriers, that protect people and protect the environment,” said Zettel.
Graphic of proposed Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage facility (Source: Nuclear Waste Management Organization)
“I just don't see any benefits for, you know, to give away our community and take on all these risks for a mere $3.5 million a year,” said Teeswater area farmer, Michelle Stein.
The only thing those for and against the project can agree on, is that they want people to vote, so that the community decides if they want to become the forever home to Canada’s high level nuclear waste.
“Get out and vote. We need to have over 50 per cent or the referendum was just a waste of time,” said Stein, who will be voting No.
Referendum voting signs are seen in Teeswater, Municipality of South Bruce, October 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“I really do hope that we far exceed 50 per cent. I don't think it's fair that our councillors make a decision like this, I don't think it's fair that we put it on them.,” said Teeswater resident, Shelia Whytock.
You can learn more about South Bruce’s referendum on the municipal website - voting is online and by telephone, and runs until Monday, October 28, at 8:00 p.m.
Results are expected shortly after the polls close.
