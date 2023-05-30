Votes are counted: Ontario Health Coalition reveals results from informal health care survey
The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) said more than 382,000 people voted in their informal survey.
For the past six weeks they’ve been asking Ontarians to vote in person or online on whether they want public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics.
“We’d love to see like all 382,000 plus of those [ballots] being poured out onto the front lawn of the legislature,” said Peter Bergmanis, co-chair of the London, Ont. chapter of the OHC.
In response to the Ford government’s implementation of Bill 60, the advocacy group started what they were calling “referendum” on public health care.
In London, the OHC received more than 15,000 physical and online votes, with about two per cent saying they'd be okay with privatization.
At Queen’s Park, Premier Doug Ford dismissed the OHC’s work.
The Ontario Health Coalition says more than 382,000 people across Ontario voted either online or in-person during their informal survey on public healthcare. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“I don't call it a referendum, it was a political poll that was driven one sided,” said Ford.
He had his own opinion on how the survey question should have been crafted.
“Do you want to wait in line for a hip replacement that could take 18 months?” asked Ford.
“Or would you like something that could be done in 60 days from the exact same doctor in a surgical clinic, in a centre?”
The OHC believes the Ford government will be forced to listen to the results, or face potential fallout at the ballot box in the next three years.
“He's got closures of ERs in a lot of Conservative communities,” said Bergmanis. “Minden has never been in the news before and now it is. St. Marys in our own backyard. So I think the Conservatives are very concerned. They wouldn't actually be pushing back against us so hard if they weren't concerned.”
London Health Coalition co-chairs Peter Bergmanis (left) and Jeff Hanks discuss the number of votes cast in the recent survey on public health care in Ontario. (Brent lale/CTV News London)
The opposition parties will bring the formal tally to the legislature later this week.
“The magnitude of 10,000 in a petition is significant, and this is magnitudes much greater than anything done before,” said Bergmanis.
He added, “We have the people on our side and they know we have the people on our side. This government is now put on notice that they are going to have a heck of a three year journey, if they choose to continue to implement this.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Federal politicians congratulate Alberta's Danielle Smith on election win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her election win, after she called out his 'harmful' energy policies in her victory speech.
Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI
Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.
Liberals still have faith in David Johnston's work on foreign meddling: House leader
Government House leader Mark Holland says the federal Liberals still have faith in the man they appointed to investigate the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video telling people why they should boycott Target
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Devastating double loss: Community in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
SIU investigating after man shot by Brantford police officer
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer shot a 27-year-old man.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after knife-point robbery of senior at bus stop
Windsor police have arrested a 64-year-old man after a knife-point robbery of senior at bus stop.
-
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of downtown theft suspect
The Windsor police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man in connection with a theft downtown.
-
New diagnostic machine for GI health now live at Windsor Regional Hospital
A new diagnostic and treatment machine integral to the diagnosis and management of a variety of gastrointestinal cancers is now live at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Barrie
-
These Simcoe County streets are listed as the worst in Central Ontario
Five Simcoe County roads ranked as the worst in Central Ontario in the annual CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
-
Active police investigation underway in the Town of the Blue Mountains
Provincial police are investigating a situation in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Vehicle fire shuts down part of highway 400
Traffic came to a stop on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon after a U-Haul van caught fire.
Northern Ontario
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway reopened
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Carling Avenue still the worst road in Ottawa according to annual poll
Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.
-
Firefighters battle roof fire overnight in Metcalfe
Ottawa firefighters encountered a challenging fire in Metcalfe overnight.
Toronto
-
Woman who allegedly fled Canada after fatal shooting arrested again
A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.
-
Toronto Blue Jays player shares anti-LGBTQ2S+ video telling people why they should boycott Target
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has garnered social media attention once again after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on his Instagram.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
Montreal
-
Driver who crashed into Montreal bus shelter dies in hospital
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Montreal bus shelter on Friday has died. Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed on Tuesday that the 21-year-old driver, who was in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries.
-
Montreal is spending $30 million to expand and improve bike paths
The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.
-
Here's which ten roads have been named the worst in Quebec
Of all the poorly marked, pothole-laden places to drive in Quebec, ten have cracked an annual list of the province's worst roads, and none are in Montreal. According to CAA-Quebec, about 5,800 road users submitted their votes between April 12 and May 8, 2023.
Atlantic
-
Early estimates indicate 200 structures damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
Approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged by the wildfire that began burning Sunday in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area, according to preliminary estimates.
-
Some Halifax residents say they received confusing communication amid wildfire
As wildfires grew and traveled through the suburban area northwest of Halifax, some of the 16,000 evacuated residents say they received confusing advice about what to do.
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out-of-control, grows to over 10,000 hectares
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has grown to more than 10,300 hectares.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 1 PM
LIVE AT 1 PM | Manitoba RCMP to release information on authority figure arrested for youth sexual assault
The Manitoba RCMP is set to release information following the arrest of an authority figure for the sexual assault of a youth in a First Nation community.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
-
Violent crime in Winnipeg reaches highest level in 13 years: report
The number of crimes in Winnipeg increased by more than 25 per cent in 2022, which includes a record number of homicides, a spike in the use of bear spray as a weapon, and an uptick in property crimes.
Calgary
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
Calgary police launch phone line for sex trade workers to report assaults, abuse
Calgary police have a new way for sex workers to report violence and other safety concerns.
Edmonton
-
23 additional charges laid in series of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton
The man who allegedly caused a number of crashes and committed violent carjackings in Edmonton earlier this month is facing an additional 23 charges.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Resource crisis at Surrey hospital leads to 1 newborn death and countless near misses: frontline workers
A group of women’s health providers at Surrey Memorial Hospital is the latest working on the frontline to raise alarms about British Columbia’s deteriorating healthcare system.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.
-
Widow of West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save dog describes desperate struggle in the water
The widow of a man who died trying to save a dog from drowning in West Vancouver is remembering her husband as a brave man with endless compassion.