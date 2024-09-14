Volunteers of all ages plant trees to help prevent erosion along Kettle Creek
Conservationists of all ages grabbed a shovel and work boots on Saturday to add a burst of green to the Dan Patterson Conservation Area in St. Thomas.
More than 40 volunteers were on hand to plant 300 tree and shrub species for TD Tree Days.
“I love it, it’s literally a beautiful thing, whether it’s TD or someone from the community,” said Luther McDonald, manager of customer experience for TD, St. Thomas.
“We have people from London, we have people from other towns, and they are all focused on giving back,” he said.
The initiative is a partnership with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA). Species being planted include red maple, bur oak, eastern redbud, nannyberry, red oak and downy serviceberry.
“Kettle Creek Conservation Authority plants 40 to 50 thousand trees a year to help improve conditions of our watershed,” explained Betsy McClure, KCCA stewardship program supervisor. “This is just one of those events where we like to get the community involved in helping to restore.”
The trees are being planted in plots alongside Kettle Creek. McClure said the added vegetation helps buffer the stream to prevent erosion.
“Wildlife are hugely dependent on natural spaces in the watershed… So, we’re really just trying to support a diverse mix of species in this area,” she said.
TD Tree Days began in 2010, with KCCA supporting the event since 2012.
