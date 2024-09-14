Families take in St. Thomas Police Service 2024 Open House

K9 officers Rocky and Axle were among the favourite attractions Saturday, as families took up the invitation to the St. Thomas Police 2024 Open House.

Hundreds toured the headquarters on Caso Crossing and got a chance to get up close and personal with the men and women, and police services dogs who provide policing to the community, both officers and civilian staff.

“It’s about engaging the community, humanize the uniform, connect with children, connect with adults to show that we’re there for them,” said St. Thomas Police Chief Marc Roskamp.

Chief Roskamp said it was also a chance to showcase what’s new for St. Thomas Police.

“We have a new critical incident response team. We’ve introduced a second K-9 team, police services dog, Rocky with handler Constable Kyle Beech. We also have our police services dog. Axle, and Constable Sean James as the handler. We have a number of things that we like to show the community, showcase the building, invite the community into our world,” he said.

The St. Thomas Police Service Pipe band was also on hand for the Open House. Donations were accepted for the local food bank.