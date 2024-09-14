Families take in St. Thomas Police Service 2024 Open House
K9 officers Rocky and Axle were among the favourite attractions Saturday, as families took up the invitation to the St. Thomas Police 2024 Open House.
Hundreds toured the headquarters on Caso Crossing and got a chance to get up close and personal with the men and women, and police services dogs who provide policing to the community, both officers and civilian staff.
“It’s about engaging the community, humanize the uniform, connect with children, connect with adults to show that we’re there for them,” said St. Thomas Police Chief Marc Roskamp.
Chief Roskamp said it was also a chance to showcase what’s new for St. Thomas Police.
“We have a new critical incident response team. We’ve introduced a second K-9 team, police services dog, Rocky with handler Constable Kyle Beech. We also have our police services dog. Axle, and Constable Sean James as the handler. We have a number of things that we like to show the community, showcase the building, invite the community into our world,” he said.
The St. Thomas Police Service Pipe band was also on hand for the Open House. Donations were accepted for the local food bank.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Conservatives roll back dental care if elected? House Leader Scheer won't say
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer won't say whether his party will scale back or fully scrap Canada's federal dental care program, despite new data showing nearly 650,000 Canadians have used the plan.
Jane's Addiction concert ends early after Perry Farrell throws punch at Dave Navarro
A scuffle between members of the groundbreaking alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction came amid 'tension and animosity' during their reunion tour, lead singer Perry Farrell’s wife said Saturday.
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a huge landslide, which triggered a 650-foot high mega-tsunami in Greenland last September. Then came something inexplicable: a mysterious vibration that shook the planet for nine days.
New evidence upends contentious Easter Island theory, scientists say
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, never experienced a ruinous population collapse, according to an analysis of ancient DNA from 15 former inhabitants of the remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
TOP STORY What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches
Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
Sindy Hooper dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.