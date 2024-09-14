Chemical spill at Owen Sound Public Works yard

Just before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, a Hazardous Waste day at the Owen Sound Public Works yard was the scene of a chemical spill.

A chemical had been spilled in the trunk of a car, and gassing of the unknown substance was a concern.

The response resulted in a significant response, and the recovered chemical will be transported off site later today.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for observation as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.