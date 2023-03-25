Volunteers help fill van for local tampon drive

Volunteers came together Saturday for a tampon drive in Lambeth, Ont.

The non-profit group Period Poverty Project - London set up shop at the Lambeth United Church.

Donors were encouraged to help fill a van with menstrual products to be distributed to those in need.

“With so many people with hard times financially right now, it’s just the right thing to do,” said Anne Smith-Bartolozzi, who dropped off a bag full of products to help fill the van.

Andra Olevson, one of the volunteers, said they expected to fill the van and distribute products to several hundred women in need.

“We distribute them around the city. We have volunteers everywhere, so just pickup and drop off locations everywhere,” she said. “And everything that we can’t hold we pass on to Anova and the food bank, My Sister’s Place, and anyone else that needs them.”