'Vigilante justice gone too far.' The trial has begun for a man who heads Creeper Hunter TV, an online site that confronts men allegedly seeking sex with underage individuals

Creeper Hunter TV is the creation of Jason Nassr.

The online channel, and companion YouTube videos, identify individuals Nassr claims are luring underage children for sex. The channel frequently features Nassr posing as a child online and then confronting and videotaping those who arrive for a meeting.

The case in London court revolves around an interaction Nassr had with Gerald Christopher, a man from Lambeth who, the court learned, has since died. A page on the creeper hunter website continues to identify Christopher as a 'nominee'.

In his opening statement Assistant Crown Attorney James Spangenberg identified the case against Nassr as an example of "vigilante justice gone too far."

The Windsor-native is charged with one count each of harassing telecommunication, extortion, creation of child pornography in written form and distribution of child pornography in written form. The child pornography charges relate to graphic texts sent by Nassr, discovered on devices seized by police.

The crown's first witness was Angelina Christopher. Gerald's widow. The two had been separated almost two years when she received a Facebook message containing a video containing a conversation between Gerald Christopher and Jason Nassr.

The almost hour-long exchange in which Nassr questioned Christopher about alleged sexually explicit text exchanges. In the video evidence, Nassr questions if Christopher believed the girl met on a dating site was 12-years-old. In this case, there was never a meet-up and Christopher asserts repeatedly that his dating site account and his phone were hacked.

At one point Christopher says, "I didn't do what you're accusing me of doing."

Near the end of the exchange Nassr says, "Child luring is one year minimum in jail."

Christopher again responds, "I didn't do what you're saying."

Angelina Christopher admitted to contacting the police about the video.

She also admitted to Nassr's lawyer, Katie Heathcote, that she had concerns for her daughters who were teens at the time. She rejected the notion when asked if she saw value in the Creeper Hunter TV videos, telling the court, "No. I don't agree with that."

Nassr's daughter Amy was also called to testify by the crown, speaking of a positive relationship with her father and about the troubling phone conversation she overheard.