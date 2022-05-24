Victoria Park Secondary Plan passes unanimously through city council

After years of contentious debates, London City Council has approved a plan which restricts the heights of buildings surrounding Victoria Park.

The Victoria Park Secondary Plan passed unanimously among attending councillors Tuesday evening.

The plan would see new buildings facing the south side of the park reach as high as 35 storeys.

But heights on the east and west would gradually step down towards the north side where buildings cannot exceed four storeys.

While passed, the plan has faced harsh criticism from developers and those living near the park.

During a committee meeting earlier this month, Mary Ann Hodge of the group Friends of Victoria Park stated, “I do not think this [plan] is London at its finest.”