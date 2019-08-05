

Brent Lale , CTV London





Londoners were given the opportunity to see the future over the weekend.

Planning Staff from the City of London were stationed in Victoria Park during Rib Fest with virtual reality machines.

"We were collecting feedback for the Victoria Park Secondary Plan," says Urban Design Technician James Scott.

"We are utilizing technology such as the V-R that we have set up here to try to inform the public about potential development around the park."

Those that gave it a try could see what potential effect such things as shadows, as well as a look at the neighbouring surrounding community.

With the goggles on people could toggle through the different proposals, as well as interact with it.

"We had a mixed variety of feedback," adds Scott. "Some people support higher density, and some people prefer lower densities around the park. It's trying to balance the competitng interests, and produce a document that everyone is comfortable with."