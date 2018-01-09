

The identity of the young man killed in Tuesday's collision between a freight train and a snowplow is now known.

The deceased is Malcolm Trudell, 26, of London.

His mother, Robin Kindree, confirmed her son's passing to CTV London.

Kindree was unavailable for an interview but issued the following statement to CTV: "Malcolm was a beautiful young man that loved his girlfriend and and his family very deeply."

Trudell lived with his girlfriend Tylene Northrup.

The crash took place at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Trudell was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the city of London confirmed that the victim was an employee contracted to remove snow for the municipality.

London police and CN continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

On Wednesday, CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis issued the following statement:

"A eastbound train was stopped in London yesterday following a tragic incident at the Colborne Street crossing involving a northbound snow plow. Our initial investigation shows the active warning devices at the Colborne crossing were working properly and that the train horn was sounded."

The tracks have since reopened.