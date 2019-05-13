

Scott Miller, CTV London





Stratford police have identified the victim of Sunday’s hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Sixty-three-year-old Hedwig Harris of Stratford died after being hit by a van in the parking of Stratford’s Walmart on Ontario Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Harris is better known as Evelyn.

The 30-year-old female suspect driver turned herself into police five hours after the crash.

She’s been charged with one count of accident resulting in death.

She has a court date of June 17 to answer to the charges.

Police say Walmart’s surveillance video, tips from the public, and the media helped them solve this case so quickly.