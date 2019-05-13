Featured
Victim identified in Stratford hit-and-run crash
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 1:50PM EDT
Stratford police have identified the victim of Sunday’s hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Walmart.
Sixty-three-year-old Hedwig Harris of Stratford died after being hit by a van in the parking of Stratford’s Walmart on Ontario Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Harris is better known as Evelyn.
The 30-year-old female suspect driver turned herself into police five hours after the crash.
She’s been charged with one count of accident resulting in death.
She has a court date of June 17 to answer to the charges.
Police say Walmart’s surveillance video, tips from the public, and the media helped them solve this case so quickly.