Verdict expected this week in former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro trial

The fate of a former golf pro will soon be in the hands of a Huron County jury.

Testimony started and ended in the trial of Cameron Doig of Seaforth Tuesday in Goderich Superior Court.

The 63-year-old Doig is charged with seven sexual offences including sexual assault, invitation to touching and touching a person under the age of 14 for a sexual purpose.

The victim, who took the stand on Tuesday, says the alleged offences happened when she was between the ages of 12 and 17, and all happened at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club, in the mid 90s.

Doig’s family owns the golf course and he has worked there for most of his life.

The court heard from the victim who says her interactions with Doig began with inappropriate comments about her body, which led to inappropriate touching, and eventually sexual assault.

She told the court she didn’t report the alleged sexual offences to police until two-and-half-years ago because she felt shame and embarrassment. She says she trusted Doig at the time of the alleged offences.

Doig took the stand himself and denies that he ever spoke to or touched the victim inappropriately.

Doig is facing other unrelated “historical” sexual offence charges. He was charged with indecent assault on a female in May of this year, as well as in July of 2020.

He is also facing a civil suit in relation to historical sex offences as well.

The Seaforth Golf and Country Club, where Doig is currently still employed, is also named in the suit as the location where many of the alleged sexual offences took place

In the current case before Goderich Superior Court, now that all witnesses have been called, the jury will return on Thursday where they will begin deliberations.

A verdict is expected on Thursday.