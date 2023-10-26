Veltman murder trial did not proceed Friday
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
A forensic psychiatrist testifying in defence of Nathaniel Veltman — accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family with his truck more than two years ago — took the stand Thursday and spoke to the accused’s mental illnesses.
Here’s what you missed.
WHAT HAPPENED ON THURSDAY?
Thursday’s evidence focused on Veltman’s mental illnesses as defence witness, forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Julian Gojer testified.
He interviewed Veltman on numerous occasions both in jail as well as during an in-patient visit to the Royal Ottawa Hospital.
Gojer diagnosed Veltman with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), persistent depressive disorder, personality disorder and complex trauma (a lesser form of post traumatic stress disorder).
The doctor told the jury he believes Veltman developed a “trauma kind of response” to his upbringing in a strict, home-schooled household and explained, "being picked on, unable to understand why restrictions were placed on him and he had to cope with the attitude and views that his mother had."
The doctor also believes Veltman has a “distorted” world view that he was more enlightened than everyone else.
Although the doctor testified Veltman suffered from psychotic episodes, he does not believe Veltman was in a psychotic state at the time of the offences.
Gojer said these issues are all relevant to explain, "How did this person get to this point, where he killed four people and nearly killed a fifth person?" and "Did it happen in vacuum? Where did the views come from?"
A portion of Gojers’ evidence is about the impact of psilocybin — a hallucinogenic commonly known as magic mushrooms — on Veltman’s mental illnesses.
Gojer told the jury that depending on how much is consumed, a psilocybin high can last “generally” for four to six hours.
The jury has previously heard evidence Veltman consumed three grams of psilocybin around 3 a.m. on June 5, 2021, the day before the attack.
He testified the affect of the drug can vary between people, based on a wide range of things.
Gojer told the jury if a person is happy when they consume the drug they might have a good “ride” but if they are sad, depressed or struggling mentally they might have a bad “trip.”
He also testified there isn’t a lot of research on how long it takes for the drug to fully leave the body, and said it could be days, weeks or months.
Veltman previously testified he felt like he was in a “dream-like state” until June 8, 2021 — two days after the attack.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON FRIDAY?
Dr. Julian Gojer’s evidence is expected to continue Friday.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
Testimony was heard during week three from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR
During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.
A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE
The prosecution rested its case during the fifth week of the trial after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.
A RECAP OF WEEK SIX
During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.
A RECAP OF WEEK SEVEN
During week seven the accused took the stand in his own defence and underwent cross examination by the Crown, where he admitted to running down five members of the Afzaal family with his truck.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
