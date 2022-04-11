Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at the corner of Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road around 5 p.m.
Both vehicles crashed onto the sidewalk next to a variety store and one vehicle struck the building.
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
Canada takes aim at Russian defence sector with new sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's defence industry with its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
Queen Elizabeth II says COVID-19 left 'one very tired and exhausted'
Queen Elizabeth said COVID-19 had left 'one very tired and exhausted' as she talked to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of 'this horrible pandemic.'
Ontario reports 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, three additional deaths
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario reached 1,090 on Monday as another three deaths related to the disease were reported.
Teen facing weapons charges after disturbance in Victoria Park
A 17-year-old has been arrested by Waterloo regional police after a disturbance in Kitchener's Victoria Park.
One person in custody after incident in Essex
Harvey Street in Essex, Ont. has reopened after what OPP described as an 'ongoing incident.'
Power tools worth $5,000 reported stolen from Chatham storage unit
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $5,000 in power tools were reported stolen from a storage unit.
Innisfil teens charged with tagging Barrie business
Two Innisfil teens accused of tagging a Barrie business Sunday night face charges.
Crash in Oro-Medonte sends two to hospital
A crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday sends two people to hospital.
Bradford school closed due to staffing shortages
The list of central Ontario schools closing due to staffing shortages continues to grow.
Young Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
Ottawa pharmacist says there's little demand for a fourth COVID-19 shot
As more people become eligible for a fourth COVID-19 shot, one Ottawa pharmacy owner says there has not been much demand for the vaccine, despite it being readily available.
-
Ontario reports 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, three additional deaths
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario reached 1,090 on Monday as another three deaths related to the disease were reported.
-
HIDDEN TORONTO
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about this rare and unusual bookshop in Toronto?
The Monkey's Paw, a rare bookshop in Toronto, is home to the unusual "Biblio-Mat,” believed to be the world’s first random book vending machine.
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
Marie-Victorin by-election gets underway in Longueuil
Monday marks by-election day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore of Montreal.
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed infections.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
Three people dead, one person in custody following house fire in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Three people are dead following a house fire in Portage la Prairie, and RCMP officers are describing the deaths as suspicious.
Brandon organization helping people with addiction in need of $100K repair
One organization in Brandon that helps people impacted by addiction needs $100,000 to make an unexpected and urgent repair.
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
BREAKING | 'Major delays' expected as Lions Gate Bridge closed due to vehicle incident
A vehicle incident closed a bridge connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore during morning rush hour Monday.
Surrey mayor back in court on public mischief trial amid ethics debate at city hall
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is scheduled to appear virtually in court Monday in his public mischief trial.
1st cruise ship arrives in Vancouver since COVID-19 shutdown
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship passed under Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge and into the local harbour over the weekend.