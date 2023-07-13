Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash

A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.

It took place around 1:15 p.m., less than a kilometre south of Elginfield Road/Highway 7

OPP said the southbound car somehow ended up in the northbound ditch.

Ambulances, fire crews and police responded to assist the occupants inside.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but were not transported to hospital.

Police slowed down traffic on Highbury Avenue for over an hour to ensure the safety of emergency personal and those involved.