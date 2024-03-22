Vehicle involved in death of 8 year old was in for maintenance day of crash
A London, Ont. jury heard testimony Friday that the vehicle that struck and killed an 8-year-old girl had its braking system checked just hours before the crash.
On the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, the Honda CRV underwent scheduled maintenance at the dealership.
Automotive technician Andrew Riddolls testified that he completed the check-up, “There was a brake system assessment.”
He concluded that it was not an issue.
He added, “If anything goes wrong during the test drive, it would be brought back into the bay.”
Later that same day, the Honda travelled at a high rate of speed through the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road in west London before striking a Girl Guide troop out on a field trip.
Court exhibit photos showing damage done to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road following a fatal collision of an 8-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2021 were shown to the jury on March 22, 2024. (Source: London Courthouse)
An 8-year-old girl later died, and seven others were injured in the crash.
London police charged Petronella McNorgan, 78, with one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Back in the courtroom, the Crown called an automotive technician from Honda Canada who inspected the vehicle after the crash.
Court exhibit photos showing the interior of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision of an 8-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2021 were shown to the jury on March 22, 2024. (Source: London Courthouse)
Joseph Ruggieri testified that he examined the vehicle along with police officers and Transport Canada.
He told the jury, “Based upon the inspection, both the brakes and throttle are operating properly.” He concluded, “The event appears to be caused by driver error.”
A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the young victims in this case.
The trial resumes on Monday.
Court exhibit photos showing the interior of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision of an 8-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2021 were shown to the jury on March 22, 2024. (Source: London Courthouse)
