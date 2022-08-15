Vehicle crashes into South London cannabis store Monday evening

Multiple emergency crews were on scene after a vehicle crashed into a One Plant cannabis store in south London Monday evening.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the storefront of the One Plant, a cannabis store located on Wonderland Road and Southdale Road, early Monday evening.

According to London fire, London police and EMS also responded to the crash.

One patient was extricated and transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash, current condition of the patient and estimated cost of damages is currently unknown.