LONDON, ONT. -- Political consulting firm Blackridge Strategy is clarifying how it invoices clients, but not specifically referring to documents turned over to lawyer Susan Toth under court order.

A new statement to CTV News reads, “For work done on political campaigns, Blackridge invoices the campaign. We can't speak to who specifically sees and pays the invoice on the other end."

Among numerous client-related documents released by Toth was an invoice made out to Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen for “Attack ads against Virginia Ridley” and “anonymous website.” It totalled $1,320.

On Monday, Van Meerbergen issued a statement denying knowledge of the document, “I can assure you that I did not receive this invoice and I did not pay it. The invoice is a complete fabrication.”

Blackridge now offers new information that suggests the invoice is not “fabricated,” and that the invoice could have been sent to Van Meerbergen's campaign team, rather than the candidate.

“We are in the awkward position of maintaining our confidentiality agreements while defending ourselves against an accusation of falsifying court documents.”

Blackridge Strategy goes on to explain that, “in general terms, if a candidate leading a campaign is not aware of an invoice processed on his/her behalf by a campaign volunteer, said candidate should say as much rather than attack a service provider.”

Van Meerbergen has repeatedly said he had no knowledge of the website that attacked his Ward 10 opponent Virginia Ridley.

A Van Meerbergen campaign volunteer, Barry Phillips has previously admitted that he personally requested and paid for the website which cost “about a thousand dollars.”

Phillips has not yet responded to an interview request from CTV News about the invoice.